West Island Cancer Wellness Centre holds 2nd annual ‘Challenge of the Brave’

The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) held its second annual ‘Challenge of the Brave’ fundraising event Saturday afternoon.

The event is based on the popular reality adventure show the Amazing Race, but with a few twists.

Twenty teams competed in 10 challenges at different locations in the West Island.

“It’s super fun, it challenges the brain, the body and the soul, all to raise money for us,” said WICWC’s Marketing and Communications Coordinator Alyssa Bracken.

Each location was an opportunity to earn points with clues to the next stop.

“They have to learn to dance, they have an obstacle course in a hardware store, they’re at a senior’s residence where they have to sing karaoke to the seniors and the seniors are ranking them,” said WICWC executive director Debbie Magwood.

All the money raised goes directly to the West Island Cancer Centre.

“We survive as a centre based off of fundraising. We do not receive any government funding, so we are super dependent on our fundraisers,” said Bracken.

The money helps provide 3,500 hours a month of free services offered to cancer patients and their loved ones.

“We have kinesiologists, we have yoga, mediation, physical activities. We have nutritionists, fun games and activities. Arts and crafts. We even offer financial advising,” said Magwood.

Each team was required to raise $1000 to qualify to participate.

“We were really fortunate this year . “A lot of the teams raised more than $1000 each,” added Bracken.

All the teams finished their day off at Volunteer Park in Kirkland where there was music and food.

The full amount raised will be revealed on Tuesday on the Centre’s Facebook page.