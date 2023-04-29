Menu

Canada

Sudan crisis: More than 375 Canadians evacuated so far, situation ‘volatile’

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted April 29, 2023 10:26 am
More than 375 Canadians have been evacuated from Sudan as the situation in the conflict-ridden African nation remains “volatile and dangerous,” Defence Minister Anita Anand said Saturday.

Canada began evacuating its citizens this week with two military flights airlifting Canadians out of Sudan on Thursday followed by two more Friday.

A fifth flight is planned for Saturday, Anand said during a virtual news conference.

Sudan has been racked by fighting in recent weeks between the military and a rival paramilitary force, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which are locked in a power struggle threatening to destabilize the wider region.

More to come…

