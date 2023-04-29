Fatal collision closes Brampton, Ont. intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been injured and a third has died after a collision in Brampton, Ont., on Saturday morning.

The intersection of Sandalwood Parkway and Hurontario Street was closed in Brampton after police responded to a crash before 7:20 a.m.

Const. Tyler Bell of Peel Regional Police told Global News that two vehicles collided and three people were reportedly affected.

Peel paramedics said two people were taken to hospital where one person was pronounced dead. Another person was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

In an update, police said that it was a woman who died and a man and woman both suffered injuries from the collision.

Police urged the public to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

