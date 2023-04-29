Menu



Traffic

Fatal collision closes Brampton, Ont. intersection

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 29, 2023 9:44 am
Police on the scene of a fatal collision in Brampton that killed one and sent two to hospital. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a fatal collision in Brampton that killed one and sent two to hospital. Global News
Two people have been injured and a third has died after a collision in Brampton, Ont., on Saturday morning.

The intersection of Sandalwood Parkway and Hurontario Street was closed in Brampton after police responded to a crash before 7:20 a.m.

Const. Tyler Bell of Peel Regional Police told Global News that two vehicles collided and three people were reportedly affected.

Peel paramedics said two people were taken to hospital where one person was pronounced dead. Another person was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

In an update, police said that it was a woman who died and a man and woman both suffered injuries from the collision.

Police urged the public to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

