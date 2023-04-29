Menu

Canada

N.S. man threatens to burn down home, exposes himself, police say

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted April 29, 2023 9:55 am
A 42-year-old N.S. man was remanded in custody after police responded to a report of a man threatening to burn down a home on Kennedy Road in Hilden, N.S., police say. View image in full screen
A Nova Scotian man has been charged with multiple offences after police responded to a report of a man threatening to burn down a home in the rural community of Hilden, N.S. Thursday evening.

In a release from the RCMP, police say they were told the man had exposed himself to a number of people, including children, and was armed with a rifle.

“Colchester County District RCMP officers, with assistance from the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team, East Hants District RCMP, Sipekne’katik RCMP and Millbrook RCMP, secured the area and confirmed that the man was contained,” the release said.

“RCMP officers established communication with the man in an effort to resolve the incident peacefully.”

Police determined the alleged rifle turned out to be an Air Soft gun, which police described as an imitation firearm.

A little over two hours following the officers’ arrival, the house was cleared and the man was taken into custody and transported to a cell in the RCMP’s Bible Hill detachment.

The 42-year-old man from Brookfield, N.S., has been charged with two firearm-related charges, committing an indecent act, and two counts of uttering threats.

He remains in custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Court on May 1.

