Elderly woman robbed in Toronto, suspect sought

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Friday, at 10:29 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Yonge Street and College Street area.

Officers said an elderly woman was getting cash at an ATM when she was approached by a man allegedly armed with a knife.

Officers say the suspect demanded the victim give him the money and she complied.

Police said the suspect, who was caught on surveillance cameras, then fled the scene on foot.

Officers are now searching for 35-year-old Gill Babich of Toronto.

He is wanted for robbery with a weapon.

Officers said Babich is six-feet-tall and has shaggy hair. He was seen wearing a black puffer jacket, a brown hooded sweater, grey sweatpants and black Nike shoes with a white sole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.