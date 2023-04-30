University of Guelph reach finals of Deep Space Food Challenge

Send this page to someone via email

A team of University of Guelph science students are into the finals of a competition that aims to determine the best way to grow food in outer space.

The team named Canada GOOSE (Growth Options for Outer Space Environments) is on to the third and final phase in the Canadian Space Agency’s Deep Space Food Challenge.

It was launched in partnership with Impact Canada in 2021 to encourage new technologies to produce food for both future space missions, and harsh or remote environments on Earth.

Canada GOOSE developed a prototype chamber that can grow fruits, vegetables and mushrooms without soil, sunlight or fresh water.

In the final stage, they will build a full-scale food production system that can produce both nutritious and palatable food over the long term.

In a news release, the group said the project is built on nearly three decades of research that has made the University of Guelph a world leader in controlled environment agricultural technology.

Canada GOOSE made it to the top 10 last year, and receives $100,000 for being one of the four finalists.

The other three are Concordia University, McGill University (both in Montreal), and Ecoation Innovative Solutions Inc. from Kingsville, Ont.

The overall winner will be announced in the spring of 2024 and will receive the grand prize of $380,000.