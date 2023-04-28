Menu

Crime

MFNPS constable and former officer face assault charges, watchdog says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 3:31 pm
The charges stem from an incident in January 2022, when a man claimed he was assaulted following an arrest. View image in full screen
The charges stem from an incident in January 2022, when a man claimed he was assaulted following an arrest. Global News / File
A member of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service will appear in court in The Pas alongside a former fellow officer in June to face assault charges, the province’s police watchdog said.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) announced charges against Const. Geordie Ross and former officer Mathieu Poiron on Friday.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 1, 2022, in which a man accused officers of assault while he was being transported following an arrest.

After completing its investigation, the IIU forwarded its findings to the Manitoba Prosecution Service, which recommended charges.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops charged with assault in 2022 downtown arrest'
Winnipeg cops charged with assault in 2022 downtown arrest
