MFNPS constable and former officer face assault charges, watchdog says

A member of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service will appear in court in The Pas alongside a former fellow officer in June to face assault charges, the province’s police watchdog said.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) announced charges against Const. Geordie Ross and former officer Mathieu Poiron on Friday.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 1, 2022, in which a man accused officers of assault while he was being transported following an arrest.

After completing its investigation, the IIU forwarded its findings to the Manitoba Prosecution Service, which recommended charges.