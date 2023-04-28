2 Peterborough long-term care homes receive Ontario funding for bariatric care

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing more than $470,000 to support bariatric (weight loss) care projects at two long-term care homes in Peterborough.

On Friday, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced $471,728 for two projects to help seniors with complex medical needs such as dementia and bariatric care to connect them with specialized care and supports at the home instead of a hospital.

Bariatric care focuses on obesity and can include dieting, exercise and behavioral therapy to address weight loss.

Of the total, $30,000 will go to St. Joseph’s at Fleming to purchase bariatric equipment to support long-term care home transition. The remaining $441,728 for Fairhaven will support the purchase of bariatric equipment in addition to funding minor renovations and supporting specialized staffing and training.

“This investment, tailored to the needs of our community, will provide long-term care residents right here in Peterborough-Kawartha with the specialized supports and services they need,” stated Smith.

“Under Premier Doug Ford’s leadership, we’re taking action to bolster our province’s long-term care system and put residents’ needs first.”

Carol Rodd, CEO at St. Joseph’s at Fleming says the investment is a “signal” the province is understanding the various needs of the home’s residents.

“We are committed to working with MPP Smith and we thank you for your leadership on these issues and our government for this new funding opportunity,” said Rodd. “Our seniors in our community deserve no less. On behalf of our residents, we are very grateful for the ongoing support.”

Fairhaven executive director Nancy Rooney thanked the province for the funding via the Local Priorities program, a $20-million investment supporting 189 projects province-wide this year.

‘Through your support, we are able to provide additional bariatric services to our existing residents, as well as potential residents in our community, requiring this specialized care and equipment,” said Rooney. “Your generosity will make a lasting difference to the quality of life provided here in our home.”

