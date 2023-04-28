Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli called up by L.A. Kings

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 11:10 am
Captain Francesco Pinelli is the latest Kitchener Ranger to receive a call-up from their NHL club as he will join the Los Angeles Kings for their playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 20-year-old, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft by the Kings, appeared in 60 games with Kitchener this season while scoring 41 goals and adding 49 helpers.

Read more: Kitchener Rangers’ Marco Costantini earns tryout with Vancouver Canucks affiliate

The Kings will be back in action on Saturday night when they host Game 6 of their series with the Edmonton Oilers.

It has been a busy time for Rangers players since they were eliminated from the playoffs by the London Knights.

The Winnipeg Jets also recalled forward Danny Zhilkin and assigned him to their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, who are in the midst of their playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have also recalled Rangers defenceman Roman Schmidt and assigned him to their AHL farm club in Syracuse who are also in their playoff run.

Read more: Kitchener Rangers select fresh crop of rookies in OHL draft

It was also announced that netminder Marco Constantino would be getting a tryout with the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate in Abbotsford, B.C.

