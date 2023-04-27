City of Saskatoon extends lease for Ukrainian Canadian Congress local branch

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon has extended the lease on a warehouse for the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), Saskatoon Branch.

This lease’s term is month-to-month.

“Month-to-month is a good thing because things are changing very quickly just with the situation of the full-scale war in Ukraine,” said UCC board member, Karen Pidskalny.

Now that Baba’s Closet has closed its doors, UCC is one of the only places in the Bridge City that offers their services to Ukrainians. Pidskalny is ready to meet the needs of newcomers.

“We can still continue to fill the need and the hole that is necessary for the new Ukrainians that are coming.”

As far as donations go, UCC is still accepting mattresses, blankets, and bed frames. They are hoping more donations contain household items such as cups, plates and bowls.

They are also asking people who want to volunteer bring trucks to assist deliveries.