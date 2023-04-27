Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Ruling means ATCO must double refund to customers after overcharging

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2023 4:24 pm
ATCO president and CEO Nancy Southern addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. View image in full screen
ATCO president and CEO Nancy Southern addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Alberta regulator has doubled the amount a provincial utility must refund to consumers after it attempted to overcharge them for costs it shouldn’t have incurred.

The Alberta Utilities Commission says ATCO Electric must refund up to $25 million instead of the $11 million the company had offered to pay.

The refunds are over costs that ATCO tried to recover from the construction of a power line through Jasper National Park.

The company illegally allowed a First Nations contractor to overcharge in the hopes it would bring revenue to another ATCO branch and then tried to hide the deal from regulators.

Click to play video: 'Investigations find misuse of funds under Alberta Energy Regulator'
Investigations find misuse of funds under Alberta Energy Regulator

The costs the commission says ATCO must refund include $250,000 the company spent on the coverup.

Story continues below advertisement

The refund is in addition to a $31-million fine levied on ATCO.

ATCO chairwoman Nancy Southern has apologized to shareholders for the wrongdoing.

Click to play video: 'Alberta set to cap electricity rates in a move towards greener energy'
Alberta set to cap electricity rates in a move towards greener energy
Related News
Alberta Energy RegulatorJasper National ParkAtcoPower LineAtco Electricalberta electricity contractovercharge power
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers