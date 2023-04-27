Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

5 kids hospitalized as whooping cough cases increase in southern Alberta outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2023 3:11 pm
Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Tuesday June 30, 2020. Alberta Health Services says there province is seeing a jump in whooping cough cases in the southern region. View image in full screen
Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Tuesday June 30, 2020. Alberta Health Services says there province is seeing a jump in whooping cough cases in the southern region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta Health Services says it’s seeing a jump in whooping cough cases in the province’s south.

The provincial health authority says there are 146 cases of pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, in the area.

An outbreak was declared Jan. 26, but AHS says the number of cases has increased by 120 over the last week.

It says most of the cases have been found in Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, and are most common among children between the ages of one and nine.

AHS says since the outbreak was declared, five children have been hospitalized, but there have been no deaths reported.

It says early symptoms of whooping cough are similar to that of a cold with intense bouts of coughing starting about a week after initial symptoms.

Alberta healthWhooping CoughChildren's HealthPertussisWhooping Cough OutbreakAlberta whooping coughPertussis OutbreakAlberta pertussis
© 2023 The Canadian Press

