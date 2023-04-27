Menu

Headline link
Canada

Kelowna firefighters extinguish morning travel trailer fire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 3:33 pm
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. View image in full screen
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. Global News
Kelowna, B.C., firefighters doused a travel trailer engulfed in flames on Thursday morning.

According to the fire department, crews were called out to Asher Road in Rutland at 5:50 a.m.

“The first arriving officer reported a fully involved travel trailer that was starting to extend into a townhome,” said the Kelowna Fire Department, which had three fire engines and 15 personnel on scene.

“Crews were able to knock down the fire and prevent any extension into the building.”

The fire department noted that no one was injured, and that police and B.C. Ambulance weren’t needed.

The fire department is reminding the public to be fire smart and be aware of dry conditions in the area.

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna Fire DepartmentRutlandtravel trailer fireAsher Roadtravel trailer fire extinguished
