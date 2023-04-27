Kelowna firefighters extinguish morning travel trailer fire

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C., firefighters doused a travel trailer engulfed in flames on Thursday morning.

According to the fire department, crews were called out to Asher Road in Rutland at 5:50 a.m.

“The first arriving officer reported a fully involved travel trailer that was starting to extend into a townhome,” said the Kelowna Fire Department, which had three fire engines and 15 personnel on scene.

“Crews were able to knock down the fire and prevent any extension into the building.”

The fire department noted that no one was injured, and that police and B.C. Ambulance weren’t needed.

The fire department is reminding the public to be fire smart and be aware of dry conditions in the area.