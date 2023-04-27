Menu

Canada

Megabus to expand intercity bus service between London, Toronto

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted April 27, 2023 3:41 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Megabus / Facebook
Intercity bus service company Megabus says its schedules are getting a refresh ahead of the busy summer travel season, with increased service being added between London, Ont., and Toronto starting next week.

Megabus, a division of the transport firm Coach Canada, says it will begin offering more than twice as many trips between London and Toronto starting on May 3, equating to eight trips per day.

Megabus began offering the London to Toronto service in 2021 following the shutdown of Greyhound Canada, and does so in partnership with Chatham-based Badder Bus, which operates the line. New York-based Adirondack Trailways also operates some of the service.

Read more: ‘Almost no notice at all’ — GO Transit changes frustrate southern Ontario commuters

Ticket prices for the London-to-Toronto service start as low as $25, with passengers picked up at Elgin Hall on Western University’s campus, the Flying J truck stop on Highbury Avenue near Highway 401 or near the VIA Rail station in the downtown core.

The firm also announced increased service between Toronto and Niagara Falls, Ont., and between Montreal and Kingston, Ont.

Megabus is currently one of three intercity bus operators that provide service from London, including FlixBus and Onex Bus, or Ontario Express Bus.

Previously, Rider Express offered a bus route from London, but suspended service in November 2021. Travellers can also travel between London and Toronto with the GO Train and Via Rail.

