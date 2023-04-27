Saskatoon SPCA warns dog owners about parvovirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon SPCA said it is seeing more parvovirus contractions in dogs recently and reminds owners to get their pets vaccinated.

Parvovirus is highly contagious and spreads through feces that become uncovered when the snow melts away.

“We have been seeing more parvovirus and there is distemper in the community. Both are pretty serious illnesses that can be prevented with vaccinations, so we want to make sure we check those,” said Sheila Gibbons with the Saskatoon SPCA.

It is fatal in dogs 80 to 90 per cent of the time.

“It’s a gastrointestinal disorder that causes really severe gastro issues,” Gibbons said.

The vaccination should be updated every one to three years or dependent on vet protocol.

The Saskatoon SPCA added that it is still overrun and looking for foster homes and volunteers.

“We need volunteers to walk dogs, volunteers to clean, we need volunteers to socialize cats or pretty much anything related to animal care, we can use.”