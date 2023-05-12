Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘BlackBerry’ a love letter to Canada and the ’90s, says star Jay Baruchel

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 8:00 am
Click to play video: '‘Blackberry’ director says they wanted to show Canadian importance behind invention of smartphone'
‘Blackberry’ director says they wanted to show Canadian importance behind invention of smartphone
‘Blackberry’ director says they wanted to show Canadian importance behind invention of smartphone
 
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Moviegoers looking for a healthy dose of comedy, chaos and Canadiana won’t have to look much further than BlackBerry, a hilarious new movie that tells the story of how Waterloo’s own Research in Motion took over the cellphone market and just as swiftly crashed and burned.

From start to finish, BlackBerry takes you on a chaotic ride that will make you doubt the competence of tech bros and venture capitalists alike, who are regularly trusted with millions of dollars and stewarding the technology that runs the world.

But no matter how cobbled together the original BlackBerry was, this movie will still make you marvel at the sheer will of the Canadians that innovated and marketed their way to the top, and created the smartphone industry as we know it today. It’s a surprisingly entertaining story that will make you laugh more than you were expecting.

Jay Baruchel plays BlackBerry founder Mike Lazaridis as a quiet tech visionary that’s all hunched shoulders and anxious perfectionism. Alongside his goofy sidekick co-founder Doug Fregin, played by the film’s director Matt Johnson, the pair manage to slap together the first working phone and email machine — in between movie nights and video game tournaments.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, Jim Balsillie, played by Glenn Howerton of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, steps in to whip the childish bunch into a multi-million dollar company — convinced he can yell his way to a functioning organization.

Baruchel, best known for his comedy, takes a new tack in this dramatic role, and it definitely suits him. In an interview with Global News, the actor revealed that the story of BlackBerry is near and dear to his heart as a Canadian who grew up in the 1990s.

“It’s a bit of a love letter to a time and place that we came of age,” Baruchel said, revealing that a lot of the ’90s paraphernalia that peppered the set came from the director’s own house.

This is Johnson’s biggest film yet. As an indie director from Toronto, he told Global News he was on a mission to get Canada more recognition.

Click to play video: 'Movie trailer: Blackberry'
Movie trailer: Blackberry
Story continues below advertisement

“For us, as kind-of patriots, we thought, ‘Oh wouldn’t it be cool to really try to plant a flag on the invention of the smartphone for this country?'” Johnson said, “Make a film that’s broad enough and accessible enough that Americans and people around the world can see it and be like, ‘Oh wow, I can’t believe the Canadians did something.'”

Trending Now

Johnson added that American star Howerton didn’t know that BlackBerry was a Canadian brand before coming into the film. The It’s Always Sunny actor told Global News that Johnson made him take a “Canad proficiency test before casting him.

“Do you speak the language?” Howerton joked. “Do you know the structure of our government?” he added, as Baruchel and Johnson laughed.

The three men were boisterous and full of quips during their interview, touching on how an expletive-fuelled Baruchel was nervous no one would want to watch a movie set in late ’90s Waterloo, and how Howerton had the crew of BlackBerry walking on eggshells around him due to his pseudo-method-acting process.

(You can watch the interview in full, top.)

‘BlackBerry’ will be released in theatres across Canada on May 12.

More on Entertainment
BlackBerryJay BaruchelMatt JohnsonBlackBerry movieGlenn Howertonblackberry filmblackberry movie reviewBlackBerry reviewBlackBerry starsIs BlackBerry good?Is BlackBerry worth it to watch?When does BlackBerry come out?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers