Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Cruise ship passenger missing after going overboard on trip to Hawaii

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 10:38 am
The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship at port. View image in full screen
FILE - The Royal Caribbean-owned cruise ship Quantum of the Seas reported a passenger had fallen overboard on April 25, 2023, during a journey from Australia to Hawaii. Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A passenger on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship is missing after they went overboard Tuesday evening during a trip from Brisbane, Australia to Honolulu, Hawaii.

In a statement, the U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report of a man overboard from the Quantum of the Seas cruise ship just after 11:00 p.m. Hawaii-Aleutian standard time on Tuesday night. The unnamed Australian passenger reportedly disappeared some 800 kilometres south of Kailua Kona, Big Island.

“The crew of the cruise ship remained on scene to search for approximately two hours, deploying six life rings,” the Coast Guard wrote.

Aircrews launched early Wednesday and arrived at the area around 9 a.m. to begin searching. After six hours, the aircraft returned to a base in Hawaii to refuel.

The cruisegoer has not been seen since falling overboard. The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship has continued its journey toward Hawaii, where it will dock on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Royal Caribbean confirmed to CNN affiliate Nine News that a passenger was missing.

“While on its trans-pacific sailing, a guest onboard Quantum of the Seas went overboard,” the company said in a statement. “The ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities.”

The Coast Guard’s search for the lost passenger began again “at first light” Thursday.

Trending Now

Onboard the ship, passengers have reported a new “sombre” atmosphere since the Australian native went overboard.

The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship departed from Brisbane on April 12. The voyage concludes Friday.

The 16-storey ship Quantum of the Seas holds nearly 4,900 passengers and boasts a 1,500-member crew, as per the company’s website.

Click to play video: 'Travel tips: Tourists in Hawaii may soon face new fee'
Travel tips: Tourists in Hawaii may soon face new fee
Advertisement
More on World
Royal CaribbeanCruise passenger overboardCruise passenger overboard AustraliaCruise passenger overboard HawaiiQuantum of the SeasQuantum of the Seas cruiseQuantum of the Seas cruise passenger overboardQuantum of the Seas passenger overboardRoyal Caribbean cruise passenger overboardRoyal Caribbean man overboardRoyal Caribbean passenger overboard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers