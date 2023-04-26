High streamflow advisory issued for parts of B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for parts of B.C.’s Interior.

Issued on Wednesday afternoon, at 2:15 p.m., the advisory includes the most of the Okanagan plus the Lower Thompson region.

The advisory also stretches north of the Okanagan, and includes the Central Interior, including plateau areas around Prince George, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

2:30 B.C. government preparing for spring freshet and wildfires

“A strong upper ridge is forecast to build across B.C. on Thursday and into the weekend,” says B.C.’s River Forecast Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“Temperatures are expected to rise to well above normal (10 degrees C above normal), with temperatures by Saturday reaching up to 23 C in northern areas (Prince George) and 27 C in the Okanagan (Kelowna).

“Temperatures are forecast to remain high on Sunday, and ease slightly into next week. A low-pressure trough may bring precipitation to the region next week.”

1:56 What does a worst-case scenario look like in the flood and fire season in B.C.?

The River Forecast Centre says for most of B.C., snowpack levels haven’t begun melting, and they’re expected to absorb this week’s warming trend.

However, at mid-level elevations, from 900 metres to 1,500 metres, snowmelt rates are expected to rise sharply.

“River responses will be variable across the region, with watersheds containing a high degree of mid-elevation terrain expected to have the most significant increase in river levels over the weekend,” said the River Forecast Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Penticton dam preparing for ‘higher than normal’ lake levels

The advisory named several rivers, listed below, from north to south:

Salmon River (near Prince George)

Chuchinka River

Chilako River

Cottonwood River

Baker Creek

Nazko River

West Road (Blackwater) River

San Jose River

Bridge Creek

Cache Creek

Bonaparte River

Guichon Creek

Salmon River (near Falkland and Salmon Arm)

Whiteman Creek

Inkaneep Creek

The province has three levels of flooding advisories:

High streamflow advisory

River levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected.

Fast-flowing bodies of water increase risk to life safety. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Flood watch

River levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull.

Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

Flood warning

River levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently.

Flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result.

The River Forecast Centre noted that with river and creek water levels rising rapidly, the public is urged to stay away from potentially unstable riverbanks, and to avoid fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow rivers or streams.