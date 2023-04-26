Menu

High streamflow advisory issued for parts of B.C. Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 7:27 pm
A map showing areas of B.C.’s Interior that are under a high streamflow advisory that was issued on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing areas of B.C.’s Interior that are under a high streamflow advisory that was issued on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. River Forecast Centre
A high streamflow advisory has been issued for parts of B.C.’s Interior.

Issued on Wednesday afternoon, at 2:15 p.m., the advisory includes the most of the Okanagan plus the Lower Thompson region.

The advisory also stretches north of the Okanagan, and includes the Central Interior, including plateau areas around Prince George, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government preparing for spring freshet and wildfires'
B.C. government preparing for spring freshet and wildfires

“A strong upper ridge is forecast to build across B.C. on Thursday and into the weekend,” says B.C.’s River Forecast Centre.

“Temperatures are expected to rise to well above normal (10 degrees C above normal), with temperatures by Saturday reaching up to 23 C in northern areas (Prince George) and 27 C in the Okanagan (Kelowna).

“Temperatures are forecast to remain high on Sunday, and ease slightly into next week. A low-pressure trough may bring precipitation to the region next week.”

Click to play video: 'What does a worst-case scenario look like in the flood and fire season in B.C.?'
What does a worst-case scenario look like in the flood and fire season in B.C.?

The River Forecast Centre says for most of B.C., snowpack levels haven’t begun melting, and they’re expected to absorb this week’s warming trend.

However, at mid-level elevations, from 900 metres to 1,500 metres, snowmelt rates are expected to rise sharply.

“River responses will be variable across the region, with watersheds containing a high degree of mid-elevation terrain expected to have the most significant increase in river levels over the weekend,” said the River Forecast Centre.

Click to play video: 'Penticton dam preparing for ‘higher than normal’ lake levels'
Penticton dam preparing for ‘higher than normal’ lake levels

The advisory named several rivers, listed below, from north to south:

  • Salmon River (near Prince George)
  • Chuchinka River
  • Chilako River
  • Cottonwood River
  • Baker Creek
  • Nazko River
  • West Road (Blackwater) River
  • San Jose River
  • Bridge Creek
  • Cache Creek
  • Bonaparte River
  • Guichon Creek
  • Salmon River (near Falkland and Salmon Arm)
  • Whiteman Creek
  • Inkaneep Creek

The province has three levels of flooding advisories:

High streamflow advisory

  • River levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected.
  • Fast-flowing bodies of water increase risk to life safety. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Flood watch

  • River levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull.
  • Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

Flood warning

  • River levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently.
  • Flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result.

The River Forecast Centre noted that with river and creek water levels rising rapidly, the public is urged to stay away from potentially unstable riverbanks, and to avoid fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow rivers or streams.

OkanaganWeathersouth okanaganNorth OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorRiver Forecast CentreHigh Streamflow Advisorycentral interiorSnowpack Meltstreamflow advisory
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

