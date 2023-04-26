Striking PSAC workers block off access to CFB Kingston amid stalemate

Send this page to someone via email

As federal government workers entered the second week of their strike to back demands for a new contract, things ratcheted up at the picket lines.

Hundred of Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members blocked gates to CFB Kingston and the Royal Military College during a stalemate at the bargaining table.

“We know that the employer is passing on messages up their chain of command to let them know what kind of actions we’re taking, and if we’re ramping things up, that’s going to be heard in Ottawa,” said James Potts, vice president of the Union of National Defence Employees, Ontario region.

Picketers formed lines at the two gates of CFB Kingston and RMC halting vehicles that tried to enter.

Story continues below advertisement

The only exceptions were soldiers who were heading for deployment and anything medically related, including ambulances.

The picketers say they’re tired of waiting for a wage increase that they feel isn’t going to come without this kind of action.

“My counterparts in the civilian world are making twice my salary for exactly the same job. It’s time that our employer stepped up and started paying us for what we’re worth,” said RMC employee Serena Hedrich.

“Right now, we currently have the same buying power that we did in 2007, and that’s completely unacceptable,” added Potts.

With the workers on picket lines, they’re only collecting strike pay, which is significantly lower than their standard working wage.

“We’re not going out to restaurants, we’re not buying anything, you know? I need a new pair of boots, I’m not buying boots. we’re just… cutting back on everything,” she added.

However, striking employees aren’t completely in a hole while off the job.

Potts said that PSAC does have a hardship fund for just such purposes.

Story continues below advertisement

With no end in sight, the employees say they’re just going to keep showing up until a fair deal is reached.