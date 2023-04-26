Plans to build 176 affordable rental unit approved by County of Simcoe

Send this page to someone via email

Simcoe County Council has voted to endorse plans to build a new 176-unit affordable housing and mix-use space in Barrie.

The county is committing $189 million to the project on Rose Street, which will include a mix of different housing types like rent-geared-to income, affordable housing, and units for what the county calls the “missing middle.”

There will also be additional space for social, health and community partners, including an Ontario Works office, community programming, and amenities like a possible daycare space and medical offices.

“County Council once again demonstrated our commitment to building up our communities and investing in long-term, sustainable solutions,” said Warden Basil Clarke. “Our Social and Community Services staff came to us with an incredible proposal that isn’t just a building – it offers greater hope and stability for future residents.”

County Council endorses plan to create a 176-unit mixed-use building at the County’s Rose Street location in Barrie. Supplied by Simcoe County

The 1.9-hectare site is in a central location in the built-up urban setting with access to commercial amenities, schools, transit and pedestrian connectivity. Community consultation will occur as the process continues.

The Rose Street development will support low to moderate-income households and will provide homes for single individuals, families and seniors in need.

This latest project comes after the county celebrated a momentous milestone, surpassing a 10-year affordable housing target ahead of schedule.

In March, the county announced it had surpassed its goal of creating 2,685 affordable homes across the county ahead of its 2024 deadline.

With this in mind, the county is moving on to creating a plan for what the next 10 years will look like in terms of affordability.

“Council wants to ensure that we’re making the biggest impact possible as we forge ahead and use this build as a foundation for our next 10-year regional housing strategy,” Clarke said.

This latest announcement comes at a time when housing affordability in Barrie is an increasing concern, with inflation making the cost of living more unaffordable.

According to Zumper’s national rent report, Barrie ranked as the 7th most expensive rental market in the nation last month, with the prices of one and two bedrooms settling at medians of $1,880 and $2,000, respectively.

The group reports that the price of one bedroom in Barrie is up 17.5 per cent since this time last year.

With this approval by County Council to proceed, the County expects that Rose Street site preparation will begin in early 2024, with an estimated completion date in 2026 or 2027.