Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Significant damage, but no reported injuries in Toronto explosion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2023 6:34 am
Crews on scene following an explosion in Scarborough on April 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Crews on scene following an explosion in Scarborough on April 26, 2023. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Fire Services says an explosion at an industrial site in the east end of the city has caused significant damage.

The fire department says crews were called to a two-alarm blaze near the Scarborough Convention centre shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson says the fire was the result of an apparent explosion at a commercial property.

Crews reported debris was still smouldering when they arrived.

There was also significant damage to multiple units.

There were no reported injuries.

Crews on scene following an explosion in Scarborough on April 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Crews on scene following an explosion in Scarborough on April 26, 2023. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
FireScarboroughToronto FireToronto fire servicesScarborough Firefire scarboroughscarborough convention centre
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers