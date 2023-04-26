Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Picketers aim for increased visibility in London, Ont. as PSAC strike enters 2nd week

By Marshall Healey & Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 26, 2023 10:54 am
psac london View image in full screen
Local federal public servants were on the picket line Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in the first day of striking as members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada. Marshall Healey/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The London District Labour Council will be holding a solidarity rally in London, Ont., as the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike enters its second week on Wednesday while rotating lines continue.

More than 150,000 PSAC members are on strike for the eighth straight day as union representatives continue to negotiate with the federal government for a bigger wage increase and more flexibility to work remotely.

Read more: PSAC strike — Workers limit access to government buildings, key infrastructure

The solidarity rally in London will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 451 Talbot St., where local PSAC members have been maintaining a “mega-line” outside the Richard Pierpoint Building on the corner of Talbot Street and Queens Avenue.

While picketers had been using central locations at the beginning of the strike, a directive from PSAC has resulted in demonstrators rotating between local federal infrastructure this week.

Story continues below advertisement

London and area picketers were at the Wolseley Barracks on Monday, slowing traffic along Elizabeth Street. Demonstrators then moved to the Canada Post administration building along Highbury Avenue on Tuesday and back to the barracks on Wednesday.

A Canada Post vehicle surrounded by striking PSAC workers in London, Ont., on April 25, 2023. View image in full screen
A Canada Post vehicle is stopped by PSAC members in London, Ont., on April 25, 2023. Marshall Healey/Global News

“We are trying to create more visibility,” local strike captain Thu Trinh said Tuesday outside of the Canada Post building.

“We’re joining (the Canadian Union of Postal Workers) and getting their solidarity, support in terms of we’re disrupting but trying to be safe in a manner that we’re not causing any accidents.”

Trending Now

Trinh, also the southwestern representative for the PSAC Ontario regional council, said picketers will be “out here as long as we can to get the message across that we deserve better.”

Read more: Need a passport? Don’t apply during PSAC strike, minister urges

Story continues below advertisement

The mobile demonstrations are being done across Canada, with federal public servants at the Cascadia Terminal in Vancouver Monday morning and members marching across the Portage Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., Tuesday.

Federal ministers say they are monitoring the demonstrations as they escalate to areas that cause traffic congestion.

“On one hand, they have the right to strike and demonstrate,” Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters Tuesday.

“On the other hand, we need to make sure that the economy can continue functioning around the country.”

Both sides have accused each other of misrepresenting to the public how negotiations are going behind closed doors.

More on Canada
Canada PostCUPWPSACPublic Service Alliance of Canadapsac strikewolseley barrackslondon picketerspsac strike london
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers