Halifax has approved its latest budget. Here’s what it means for residential taxes

Halifax Regional Council has approved a $1.2-billion budget, which includes a capital plan of over $333 million that the mayor says will position the municipality for “sustainable growth.”
The 2023-24 budget, which was approved Tuesday, includes an operating budget of $979.6 million in total municipal expenditures, as well as provincial mandatory contributions of $192.2 million.
The new budget means the average residential tax bill will increase by 5.9 per cent. In a news release issued Tuesday evening, the municipality said the average single-family home will see their tax bill increase by $128 in 2023-24 to a total of $2,288.
“Due to the increase in property assessment values, the municipal residential tax rate will decrease from 0.794 to 0.760,” the municipality noted.
“Municipal tax-supported debt will remain stable at approximately $194.5 million in 2023-24, with tax supported debt servicing costs under five per cent of revenues, which is well below provincial guidelines for debt management.”
In a statement, Mayor Mike Savage said the budget approved by council supports service levels, maintains a state of good repair of municipal assets and positions the municipality for growth.
“The municipality’s fiscal approach must continue to adjust to both population growth and other financial realities,” the release added.
“That said, as the municipality’s overall fiscal position is still very strong, the municipality is well positioned to withstand economic pressures.”
The following are key programs and capital projects highlighted by HRM:
Halifax Transit
- Electric bus procurement and Ragged Lake Transit Centre expansion – $40.7 million
- Burnside Transit Centre eco‐rebuild – design phase – $20.8 million
Environment
- HalifACT projects (for building retrofits, adaptation, etc.) – $20.7 million
- HalifACT seven new staff positions – $412,000
Community safety
- 15 additional rural fire fighters – $137,000
- New Community Safety business unit created – $400,000
- Framework for Addressing Homelessness – $1.1 million
- New Navigator position – $125,000
- Bedford West fire station – $16 million
Transportation
- Cogswell District project – $35.6 million
- Integrated Mobility Plan projects – $45.8 million
Recreation and community
- Affordable access to recreation programming – $500,000
- Community action planning for African Nova Scotian communities – $300,000
- Arts grants funding increase – $100,000
- Halifax Public Libraries’ collections – $300,000
- Park recapitalization – $6.8 million
- Park land development – $1.4 million
