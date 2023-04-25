Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Saskatoon City Hall

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 2:49 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service is on the scene along with the explosive disposal unit for a report of a suspicious package at City Hall. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service is on the scene along with the explosive disposal unit for a report of a suspicious package at City Hall. Slavo Kutas- Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon City Hall has evacuated after a suspicious package was found on the premises.

The Saskatoon Police Service is at the scene along with the explosive disposal unit.

Trending Now

Police are asking the public to avoid the 200 block of 3rd Avenue North for the time being.

More on Canada
Saskatoon NewsSaskatoon PoliceSaskatoon City Hallsaskatoon investigationscity hall evacuationexplosive disposal unit saskatoonsuspicious package city hall
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers