Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Saskatoon City Hall

Saskatoon City Hall has evacuated after a suspicious package was found on the premises.
The Saskatoon Police Service is at the scene along with the explosive disposal unit.
Police are asking the public to avoid the 200 block of 3rd Avenue North for the time being.
