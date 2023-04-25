Body of missing N.S. dirt biker found days after highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

A man who had been reported missing since last Friday has been found dead by RCMP in East Chester, N.S.

The East River resident died after his dirt bike crashed into a ditch off Highway 3 sometime late last week, police say.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to the missing person’s report early Monday and learned the 39-year-old had not been seen or heard from since Friday, and that his dirt bike was also missing.

At about 10 a.m. Monday, RCMP found the crash site and determined the man had been ejected from his dirt bike during the crash.

Traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane for a few hours but has since fully reopened.

Further investigation into the crash is ongoing.