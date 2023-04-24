Menu

World

Canadians cooling to the monarchy ahead of King Charles’ coronation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 6:43 pm
King Charles View image in full screen
King Charles is seen at the state opening of Parliament in the U.K. on Feb. 27, 2023. His coronation is set for May 6 but a new poll has found the majority of Canadians don't want any more ties to the monarchy. Photo by Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Image
King Charles is set to be crowned at his coronation on May 6, however, the interest among Canadians in the event appears to be low.

A recent poll from Angus Reid has found that half (52 per cent) of Canadians polled do not want their country to continue as a constitutional monarchy for generations to come.

In addition, 88 per cent said they would like to open the constitutional can of worms to sever the country’s royal roots.

When it comes to the way Canadians view Charles, only 28 per cent said they had a favourable view of him, while 48 per cent said they do not.

More than half of those polled, 60 per cent, oppose Charles as King and all that entails, including singing God Save the King at official ceremonies and putting his face on the currency.

Overall, the poll found 52 per cent of Canadians believe Charles will be a worse monarch than his mother.

Meanwhile, Charles’ wife, Camilla, is set to be known as the Queen Consort, as the late Queen Elizabeth wished.

However, the palace wants to drop Consort and have her referred to as Queen Camilla on invitations to the coronation.

Out of those polled, 60 per cent, said Camilla should not be referred to as Queen at all.

Prince William and Princess Catherine, who are next in line to the throne, are viewed more favourably by Canadians but that is among the group that believes Canada should continue as a constitutional monarchy.

Those who want to see an end to the royals’ rule over Canada do not view William and Catherine so favourably.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 10-12, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 2,013 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI.

More on World
Monarchyking charlesCanada MonarchyKing charles coronationqueen camillaMonarchy in CanadaRoyal Family Canadacoronation king charles
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

