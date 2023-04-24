Menu

Canada

Two charged in March murder of Kingsclear First Nation resident

By Ella MacDonald Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 4:31 pm
A man and woman from New Brunswick have been charged in connection with the murder of a Kingsclear First Nation man back in March.

On April 23, Joshua Raines, 47, and Samantha Butler, 21, appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court and were charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Lucas Solomon-Polchies on March 12, along Route 102 in Lincoln, N.B.

Lucas Polchies died on March 12, after he was shot along Route 102 in Lincoln, N.B.
Lucas Polchies died on March 12, after he was shot along Route 102 in Lincoln, N.B. Bishop's Funeral Home

RCMP say members of the Oromocto and Keswick detachments and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the incident around 4:10 a.m.

Polchies, 27, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit determined Polchies’ death was a homicide.

In a news release, the RCMP stated Raines and Butler were arrested without incident in Fredericton and are scheduled to appear in court on April 24.

In Polchies’ obituary, he is remembered as having an infectious smile, contagious laugh and deep love for the outdoors, his family and friends.

