Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sketch released to help identify badly decomposed body found in Ontario

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 3:40 pm
A sketch of a man's face. View image in full screen
A sketch of a man whose body was found in Colchester in Essex County on March 26, 2022. supplied by Essex County OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Over a year after a body was found on the water in southwestern Ontario, provincial police say enough information has been gathered to create a sketch that they hope will lead to an identification.

The man’s body was found at Crystal Beach in Colchester, south of Windsor on Lake Erie, on March 26, 2022.

Read more: Guatemalan man identified as victim of Lake Erie drowning near Leamington, Ont.

“Once the body was recovered, it wasn’t in the best condition with decomposition,” Provincial Constable Steven Duguay with Essex OPP told Global News.

“(Investigators) had to kind of do some restructuring of the facial features. And then we had a sketch artist come in and work together with investigators to try to recreate what the deceased individual would look like.”

Story continues below advertisement

The man that police are hoping to identify is described as between 6’1″ and 6’5″ tall and 180 to 230 pounds. He had no teeth and black or brown curly hair and was wearing a long-sleeved navy blue shirt, blue jeans, a black “True Religion” belt, two pairs of socks and black work boots.

Because of extent of the decomposition, police told Global News they are unable to determine how old the man was except to confirm that he was an adult.

Police were also unable to say how long the man had been dead before he was found, with Duguay explaining that there are several factors that could impact the rate of decomposition, like the temperature of the water.

Trending Now
More on Canada

The cause of death has not been reported but police said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

Read more: Minister praises ‘vigilance’ of Winnipeg landfill staff after woman’s body found

“We’d like to put some closure on this for any family members that may be missing a loved one and they don’t know where they went or what happened,” Duguay said.

“Unfortunately, we do see this from time to time, and it could either be someone from Canada and oftentimes, too, it can be someone from across the river or across the lake in the United States.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about who the man could be is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Essex County OPPEssex OPPUnidentified BodyColchester body foundlake erie bodyessex county body foundidentifying dead bodypolice sketch of deceased mansketch of deceased
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers