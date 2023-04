Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Guelph Police Service are on the scene of what is being called a security risk at the University of Guelph.

The university issued the evacuation alert for Rozanski Hall, the Bullring and landscape architecture just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Officials have closed off the three areas.

They say those in the area have moved to a safe space and others are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

@uofgpolice