Education

Vancouver Aquarium bidding farewell to four African penguins

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 6:39 pm
Vancouver Aquarium to bid farewell to African penguins
The Vancouver Aquarium will soon be bidding farewell to its four African penguins as they are heading to a new facility in Alberta.
The Vancouver Aquarium will soon be bidding farewell to the four African penguins they have been housing since 2012.

The penguins — Hope, Steveston, Salt Spring and Sechelt — are being moved to Edmonton in May.

Hope, Steveston, Salt Spring and Sechelt are being moved to Edmonton in May. Global News

The four will be joining a much larger colony of 17 African penguins and will be participating in a breeding program known as SAFE.

That program works with animal facilities across the world to help save the critically-endangered species, according to the Vancouver Aquarium.

It’s a sad, though hopeful, development for aquarium staff as they have grown fond of their four penguin friends, but are happy they will be joining a bigger colony.

“They will now have the opportunity to interact with other individuals of the species, and they will be able to potentially acquire new mates,” Debbie Silva said, a Vancouver Aquarium mammal trainer.

