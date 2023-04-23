Vancouver Aquarium bidding farewell to four African penguins

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Aquarium will soon be bidding farewell to the four African penguins they have been housing since 2012.

The penguins — Hope, Steveston, Salt Spring and Sechelt — are being moved to Edmonton in May.

View image in full screen Hope, Steveston, Salt Spring and Sechelt are being moved to Edmonton in May. Global News

Read more: Blind harbour seals find forever home at the Vancouver Aquarium

Story continues below advertisement

The four will be joining a much larger colony of 17 African penguins and will be participating in a breeding program known as SAFE.

That program works with animal facilities across the world to help save the critically-endangered species, according to the Vancouver Aquarium.

It’s a sad, though hopeful, development for aquarium staff as they have grown fond of their four penguin friends, but are happy they will be joining a bigger colony.

“They will now have the opportunity to interact with other individuals of the species, and they will be able to potentially acquire new mates,” Debbie Silva said, a Vancouver Aquarium mammal trainer.