Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Leaky irrigation line cause of small West Kelowna, B.C. mudslide

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 12:43 pm
Leaky irrigation line cause of small West Kelowna, B.C. mudslide - image View image in full screen
Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A home in West Kelowna, B.C., sustained minor damage, says the city’s fire department, from a small mudslide on Friday afternoon.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR), the mudslide happened in Casa Palmero Park, with some mud and water infiltrating the home’s garage.

WKFR said the mudslide originated from above nearby Hillsborough Road, where a leaky irrigation line had been running for a few days.

Read more: Be wary of dry conditions, says WKFR after grass fire extinguished

The resulting water saturated the ground, causing some of the steep slope to release.

“The irrigation line has been isolated and the slope has been determined to be stable at this time,” said the fire department, noting “no structural damage has been noted.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Just a small amount of water over time can add up,” said Lionel Bateman, assistant fire chief at WKFR. “The clay gets saturated, and then, with the steep slope, it ends up sloughing off.”

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville'
West Kelowna Fire Department trains for swift water rescues near Cherryville
Okanagancentral okanaganWest KelownamudslideWest Kelowna Fire Rescuewkfrleaky irrigation linesmall mudslideWest Kelowna mudslide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers