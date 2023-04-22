Leaky irrigation line cause of small West Kelowna, B.C. mudslide

Send this page to someone via email

A home in West Kelowna, B.C., sustained minor damage, says the city’s fire department, from a small mudslide on Friday afternoon.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR), the mudslide happened in Casa Palmero Park, with some mud and water infiltrating the home’s garage.

WKFR said the mudslide originated from above nearby Hillsborough Road, where a leaky irrigation line had been running for a few days.

The resulting water saturated the ground, causing some of the steep slope to release.

“The irrigation line has been isolated and the slope has been determined to be stable at this time,” said the fire department, noting “no structural damage has been noted.”

“Just a small amount of water over time can add up,” said Lionel Bateman, assistant fire chief at WKFR. “The clay gets saturated, and then, with the steep slope, it ends up sloughing off.”