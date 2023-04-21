Finding better community outcomes: Lethbridge committee discusses social issues

Send this page to someone via email

Supports for Lethbridge’s vulnerable were front and centre Thursday during a lengthy meeting of the city’s cultural and social standing policy committee.

“So as I’m sure we’re all aware, social issues and community safety are a leading concern of citizens in Lethbridge,” said Andrew Malcolm.

Malcolm, community and social development manager for the southern Alberta city, gave a presentation outlining what funding and staffing challenges his department is facing and what pre-COVID approved strategies should be adjusted.

The department works in and alongside the community in Lethbridge, implementing social policy through administration and social service contracts.

“We have the money for the program, we don’t necessarily have the tax-funded support to deliver those programs,” he exampled.

“We’ve lost that side-of-desk capacity in a number of different ways and so we’re currently trying to figure that out right now.”

Malcom said the department is now hoping to build a business plan in the next three to six months, with this week’s presentation helping to ensure different branches within the city can be on the same page.

“I think it gives us, and ultimately council, an update on the current state of the community and social development department,” said councillor Nick Paladino.

“It also provides good information regarding the social issues within the city and to reconnect with with city council to build a common understanding of where we are.”

On Thursday, the committee also voted in favour of allocating federal funds towards three initiatives targeting those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness and seniors.

They include $40,000 annually for the Blackfoot Resources Hub, $120,000 for the By-Names-List, and $70,000 annually for the Senior Supports Navigator.

Those funding allocations will now need city council’s stamp of approval.

Also looking to support seniors was Green Acres Foundation. They asked committee for an additional $1.5 million to support their $9 million Abbey Road Terrace, providing additional affordable seniors apartments in south Lethbridge.

“Yes, we would like (the funding), but would we stop if we didn’t get it? No,” said Green Acres Representative Dawna Coslovi during the meeting.

"Yes, we would like (the funding), but would we stop if we didn't get it? No," said Green Acres Representative Dawna Coslovi during the meeting.

"I have to be honest. We are committed to seniors housing for Lethbridge."

Green Acres has already received $300,000 through prior requests to the city, with construction now underway.

City council’s next meeting is on May 2.