Donation boxes robbed at Halifax mosques, 2 men facing charges: police

Two men have been arrested after three donation box thefts at local mosques.

Halifax Regional Police said in a press release that they received report of a theft on April 12 from a mosque on Matthias Street around 3:35 p.m. It said two men stole money from a donation box before fleeing on foot.

Two days later, on April 14, police received a report that another theft had taken place at the same mosque at approximately 3:15 a.m. Similar to the last incident, a man stole money from a donation box and fled on foot.

Police arrested two men the same day in relation to the thefts: a 39-year-old near Faulkner Street in Dartmouth and a 32-year-old near Hillcrest Drive in Halifax.

Following the investigation, Halifax police also identified the 39-year-old man as also being responsible for a third theft from donation boxes at a different mosque on Larry Uteck Boulevard on April 10.

The 39-year-old man has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges at a later date.