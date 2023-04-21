Menu

Share

Canada

Donation boxes robbed at Halifax mosques, 2 men facing charges: police

By Sam Farley Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 21'
Global News Morning Halifax: April 21
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Two men have been arrested after three donation box thefts at local mosques.

Halifax Regional Police said in a press release that they received report of a theft on April 12 from a mosque on Matthias Street around 3:35 p.m. It said two men stole money from a donation box before fleeing on foot.

Two days later, on April 14, police received a report that another theft had taken place at the same mosque at approximately 3:15 a.m. Similar to the last incident, a man stole money from a donation box and fled on foot.

Police arrested two men the same day in relation to the thefts: a 39-year-old near Faulkner Street in Dartmouth and a 32-year-old near Hillcrest Drive in Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the investigation, Halifax police also identified the 39-year-old man as also being responsible for a third theft from donation boxes at a different mosque on Larry Uteck Boulevard on April 10.

The 39-year-old man has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges at a later date.

