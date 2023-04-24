Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm days expected to close out April

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 1:42 pm
A big ridge of high pressure builds in the first 20 degree days of the year by the end of the week. View image in full screen
A big ridge of high pressure builds in the first 20 degree days of the year by the end of the week. SkyTracker Weather
After a damp weekend, drier air arrived in the Okanagan Monday to start the final week of April.

Temperatures were forecast to rise to the mid-teens Monday afternoon before falling to near the freezing mark by Tuesday morning.

A mix of sun and cloud are expected to dominate Wednesday and Thursday as daytime highs push toward 20 C and beyond for the first time this year.

Pure blue skies and sunshine settle in on Friday with an afternoon high moving beyond 20 C.

Partly-to-mostly skies are expected to dominate much of the final weekend of April with afternoon highs staying in the mid-20s C.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

BC weatherSunshineWarm Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
