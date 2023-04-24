Okanagan weather: Warm days expected to close out April

Send this page to someone via email

After a damp weekend, drier air arrived in the Okanagan Monday to start the final week of April.

Temperatures were forecast to rise to the mid-teens Monday afternoon before falling to near the freezing mark by Tuesday morning.

A mix of sun and cloud are expected to dominate Wednesday and Thursday as daytime highs push toward 20 C and beyond for the first time this year.

Pure blue skies and sunshine settle in on Friday with an afternoon high moving beyond 20 C.

Partly-to-mostly skies are expected to dominate much of the final weekend of April with afternoon highs staying in the mid-20s C.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.