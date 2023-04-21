Menu

Manitoba woman dies in hospital after falling out of moving vehicle, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 12:02 pm
RCMP Headingley detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Headingley detachment. RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are looking into the death of a woman from the Rosser municipality last week after she fell from a moving vehicle on Highway 26.

Police said the woman, 40, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on April 11 after the incident, which took place in the RM of St. Francois Xavier.

Read more: ‘An alarmingly high year’: Fatal crashes up drastically in 2022, according to Winnipeg police

She died of her injuries in hospital two days later.

According to police, the circumstances of the fall aren’t considered suspicious, although Stonewall/Headingley RCMP and major crimes services continue to investigate.

