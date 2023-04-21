Menu

Money

Former UCP leadership candidate appointed to AIMCo board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 10:52 am
A file photo of the AIMCo logo. View image in full screen
A file photo of the AIMCo logo. CREDIT: AIMCo
The Alberta government has appointed a candidate who ran for the leadership of the United Conservative Party last year to the board of a Crown corporation with billions of dollars in assets.

The province says that Jon Horsman will serve as a member of the board of directors of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, known as AIMCo.

It says in a release that he will serve from July 1 until July 30, 2026.

Horsman, who is from Calgary, dropped out of the race last July to replace former premier Jason Kenney, which was ultimately won in October by Premier Danielle Smith.

The release says Horsman recently worked as a senior executive at ATB Financial, Alberta’s Crown-owned bank.

READ MORE: Alberta Investment Management Corp. reports a loss of 3.4 per cent for 2022

AIMCo says it is among Canada’s largest institutional investment managers with $158 billion of assets under management on behalf of 17 pension, endowment and government fund clients in the province.

