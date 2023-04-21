Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

France convicts Canadian Hassan Diab for 1980 synagogue bombing, seeks arrest

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian professor ordered to stand trial again over 1980 bombing in Paris'
Canadian professor ordered to stand trial again over 1980 bombing in Paris
WATCH: Canadian professor ordered to stand trial again over 1980 bombing in Paris – May 19, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Supporters of Hassan Diab are calling on Canada to refuse any new extradition request from France after a court found the Ottawa sociology professor guilty of a 1980 bombing.

Diab, who has always maintained innocence, was tried in absentia in Paris for the attack on a synagogue that killed four and wounded 46.

A French court sentenced Diab to life in prison today and issued an arrest warrant for him.

Read more: Trudeau hints at support for Hassan Diab, Ottawa professor facing trial in France

Following lengthy proceedings that went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, Diab was extradited to France where he spent three years behind bars, including time in solitary confinement.

Trending Now

French judges dismissed the allegations against him in January 2018 and ordered his immediate release, allowing him to return to Ottawa where he lives with his wife and children.

Story continues below advertisement

In May 2021, a French court upheld a decision directing Diab to stand trial, a ruling his Canadian lawyer called inexplicable.

More on Canada
Hassan DiabHassan Diab arrestHassan Diab Francesynagogue bombingfrance 1980 synagogue bombinghassan diab bombinghassan diab canadahassan diab convictionhassan diab extradiction
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers