Manitoba announces funding for community museum initiatives

Thirty Manitoba museums will be receiving a share of $240,000 in provincial funding this year, the province’s culture minister announced Friday.

Obby Khan said the funding, via the Community Museum Project Support Program, will go toward non-profit community museums in support of one-time initiatives that support reconciliation, diversity, inclusion, and more — and to a maximum of $25,000 per museum.

“Museums enhance our understanding and appreciation of Manitoba’s natural and cultural diversity and help to foster a sense of identity and pride,” said Khan in a statement.

“This investment will help to improve the quality of museum collections and programs throughout Manitoba and support an appropriate interpretation of Manitoba’s history that reflects the experiences and contributions of Indigenous peoples.”

Among the 30 museums receiving the funding are the Gimli Glider Museum, Manitoba Agricultural Museum, Mennonite Heritage Village, Winnipeg Railway Museum, Manitoba Indigenous Cultural Education Centre, and the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.