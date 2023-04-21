SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia accidentally bombs own city near Ukraine border

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 21, 2023 8:11 am
Click to play video: 'Pentagon leaks could help Russia patch its vulnerabilities, says former U.S. NATO envoy'
Pentagon leaks could help Russia patch its vulnerabilities, says former U.S. NATO envoy
WATCH: Pentagon leaks could help Russia patch its vulnerabilities, says former U.S. NATO envoy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When a powerful blast shook a Russian city near the border of Ukraine residents thought it was an Ukrainian attack. But the Russian military quickly acknowledged that it was a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its own warplanes.

Belgorod, a city of 340,000 about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the border, has faced regular drone attacks that Russian authorities blame on the Ukrainian military, but the explosion late Thursday was far more powerful than anything its residents had heard before.

Witnesses reported a low hissing sound followed by a blast that made nearby apartment buildings tremble and threw a car on a store roof. It left a 20-meter (66-foot) -wide crater in the middle of a tree-lined boulevard flanked by apartment buildings, shattering their windows, damaging several cars and injuring two residents. A third person was later hospitalized with hypertension.

Read more: NATO chief says Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in alliance during visit to Kyiv

Story continues below advertisement

Immediately after the explosion, Russian commentators and military bloggers were abuzz with theories about what weapon Ukraine had used for the attack. Many called for a powerful retribution.

But about an hour later, the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that the explosion was caused by a weapon accidentally dropped by one of its own Su-34 bombers. It didn’t offer any further details, but military experts said the weapon likely was a powerful 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb.

In Thursday’s blast, the weapon was apparently set to explode with a small delay after impact, to hit underground facilities.

Click to play video: 'Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in Russian prison'
Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in Russian prison

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said that local authorities decided to temporarily resettle residents of a nine-story apartment building near the blast while it was inspected to make sure it hadn’t suffered irreparable structural damage.

Trending Now

The explosion in Belgorod followed the crash of a Russian warplane next to a residential building in the port city of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov that killed 15 people. Yeysk hosts a big Russian air base with warplanes flying missions over Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Military experts have noted that as the number of Russian military flights have increased sharply during the fighting, so have the crashes and accidents.

More on World
RussiaUkraineUkraine warRussia UkraineUkraine newsUkraine Russiarussia ukraine warRussia NewsRussia warUkraine Russia warBelgorodRussia BelgorodBelgorod bombingBelgorod Russia
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers