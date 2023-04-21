Menu

Bus and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba on Friday April 21

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 7:43 am
Here’s a list of bus and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Friday April, 21, 2023.

This list will continue to be updated.

The following busses are cancelled with the Franco-Manitobaine School Division due to snow packed and ice-covered routes.

  • École Régionale Notre-Dame
  • École Gilbert-Rosset in St-Claude
  • Ecole La Source in Shilo.

 

