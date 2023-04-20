New London police chief expected to be announced next week

Send this page to someone via email

The London police can expect to get its new top boss sometime next week.

London Police Services Board chair Ali Chahbar confirmed during a board meeting Thursday that interviews wrapped up earlier this week in the search for the next police chief, and an announcement should be expected sometime this month.

Former chief of police Steve Williams announced his retirement last year, and his final day on active duty was Feb. 24. His retirement will take effect May 1.

Deputy chief Trish McIntyre became acting police chief on Feb. 25, the first woman in London’s history to hold the top position. McIntyre has confirmed she applied for the chief of police job.

Story continues below advertisement

Chahbar told Global News the police board, which is currently down one member, conducted three rounds of interviews with applicants.

As applicants for the position came both locally and from across the country, the first round of interviews was completed in person and virtually. As the number of applicants was whittled down in each successive round, Chabar says the interviews moved to entirely in person.

The police board is also in the process of hiring a new deputy police chief, as former deputy chief of operations Stu Betts left the force late last year to become the chief of police in Peterborough.

Chahbar said he is unsure if an announcement of Betts’ replacement can be expected at the same time as the chief position.