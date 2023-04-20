Menu

Politics

New London police chief expected to be announced next week

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted April 20, 2023 5:16 pm
Members of the London Police Services Board and officers meeting during a board meeting on April 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Members of the London Police Services Board and officers meeting during a board meeting on April 20, 2023. Marshall Healey/980 CFPL
The London police can expect to get its new top boss sometime next week.

London Police Services Board chair Ali Chahbar confirmed during a board meeting Thursday that interviews wrapped up earlier this week in the search for the next police chief, and an announcement should be expected sometime this month.

Read more: London, Ont. councillors select candidates for vacant police board seat

Former chief of police Steve Williams announced his retirement last year, and his final day on active duty was Feb. 24. His retirement will take effect May 1.

Deputy chief Trish McIntyre became acting police chief on Feb. 25, the first woman in London’s history to hold the top position. McIntyre has confirmed she applied for the chief of police job.

Chahbar told Global News the police board, which is currently down one member, conducted three rounds of interviews with applicants.

Read more: 9 shootings in first 3 months of 2023 ‘unprecedented’ says London, Ont. top cop

As applicants for the position came both locally and from across the country, the first round of interviews was completed in person and virtually. As the number of applicants was whittled down in each successive round, Chabar says the interviews moved to entirely in person.

The police board is also in the process of hiring a new deputy police chief, as former deputy chief of operations Stu Betts left the force late last year to become the chief of police in Peterborough.

Chahbar said he is unsure if an announcement of Betts’ replacement can be expected at the same time as the chief position.

