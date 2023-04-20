Dry spring leaves N.B. fire departments responding to more grass fires

Send this page to someone via email

Dry conditions throughout the start of spring have left fire departments busy responding to a rise in grass and forest fires.

Brian Wilson, a platoon chief for the Saint John Fire Department, told Global News Thursday, they have received a higher number of calls than usual.

“Last weekend, we had a number of (grass fires) all going at the same time, and it required most of our firetrucks in town all at once,” Wilson said.

While there have been brief periods of rain, Wilson noted it only takes a few hours of sun and wind to cause a grass fire.

“Fires aren’t accidental for the large part,” Wilson said, adding some children “get a charge,” out of seeing firetrucks.

“You can set your watch by it somedays,” he said.

Wilson added there is “imminent danger” in leaving brush and grass to grow around a home or building for long durations.

The increase in grass fires comes as New Brunswick begins another forest fire season.

According to the provincial forest fire watch website, in 2023, there have been 24 fires, burning over 138 hectares of forested area.

For comparison, over the same period in 2022, the province recorded 13 fires, responsible for more than 10 hectares of burned forest area.

“That can change from one week to the next. Last year we weren’t having any fires at all in the early part of the season, then all of a sudden, one week makes a big difference,” said Roger Collet, a wildfire prevention officer.

According to Collet, in New Brunswick, people cause over 90 per cent of fires throughout the forest fire season.

In some cases, they are intentional as the result of grass burning, but there are also many cases of accidental fires, he said.

“Somebody burning some brush that gets away from them, could be ATV’s in long standing dead grass, you know, idling in there with their mufflers and stuff could ignite it,” Collet added.

When it comes to forest fire prevention, Collet recommended residents check the provincial burn conditions, updated daily, before burning any materials.