Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cherry blossom trees set to bloom across Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 3:57 pm
Light pink sakura trees showing cherry blossom flowers at Bayfront park in Hamilton, Ont. April 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Light pink sakura trees showing cherry blossom flowers at Bayfront park in Hamilton, Ont. April 20, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton and area cherry blossom trees are in bloom and set to begin peak blossom next week, according multiple agencies hosting the flowering attraction.

Light pink sakura trees famous for the blooms have an estimated window to see them of about four to 10 days.

Story continues below advertisement

The entrance to Bayfront Park, behind the greenhouse at Gage Park, Centennial Park in Dundas and Spencer Smith Park in Burlington are some locations at which trees can be seen.

The Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) has its highest concentration in the Arboretum as well as the Laking and Rock Gardens.

Charges do apply to access the trees at the Arboretum and Laking Gardens.

Read more: Toronto cherry blossom set to reach peak bloom. Here’s when and where to see the tress

The city of Toronto revealed that their trees began to peak on Thursday at its 15 public parks scattered across Etobicoke to the Toronto Islands and Scarborough.

Trending Now

Popular spots in Niagara Region include the Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens, the Floral Showhouse, Kingsbridge Park, the Centennial Lilac Garden and Magnolia Alley.

For the St. Catharines area, it’s the Garden City campus of Brock University and in Lakeview Cemetery in Thorold.

Officials in each city echoed messages about being careful in ecologically-sensitive areas and to refrain from removing blossoms.

Click to play video: '‘You will always be the love of my life’: Wife of late Alberta RCMP officer'
‘You will always be the love of my life’: Wife of late Alberta RCMP officer
Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
Centennial ParkGage ParkBayfront Parkcherry blossomsRoyal Botanical GardensSpencer Smith ParkSakura Treescherry blossoms in hamiltonsakura project
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers