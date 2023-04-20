Cherry blossom trees set to bloom across Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton and area cherry blossom trees are in bloom and set to begin peak blossom next week, according multiple agencies hosting the flowering attraction.

Light pink sakura trees famous for the blooms have an estimated window to see them of about four to 10 days.

🌸 Happy #Hanami. The ephemeral Flowering Cherry Collection is holding on and continues to stun – but not for long! These blooms are extremely sensitive to weather and only bloom for a short time. Visit https://t.co/ph7LnjQyCR to learn more about this iconic collection. pic.twitter.com/6VCgW8Uxgz — Royal Botanical Gardens (@RBGCanada) April 20, 2023

The entrance to Bayfront Park, behind the greenhouse at Gage Park, Centennial Park in Dundas and Spencer Smith Park in Burlington are some locations at which trees can be seen.

The Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) has its highest concentration in the Arboretum as well as the Laking and Rock Gardens.

Charges do apply to access the trees at the Arboretum and Laking Gardens.

The city of Toronto revealed that their trees began to peak on Thursday at its 15 public parks scattered across Etobicoke to the Toronto Islands and Scarborough.

Popular spots in Niagara Region include the Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens, the Floral Showhouse, Kingsbridge Park, the Centennial Lilac Garden and Magnolia Alley.

For the St. Catharines area, it’s the Garden City campus of Brock University and in Lakeview Cemetery in Thorold.

Officials in each city echoed messages about being careful in ecologically-sensitive areas and to refrain from removing blossoms.