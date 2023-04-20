Menu

Crime

Grindr used to set up victims in three Dawson Creek, B.C. robberies, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 11:12 am
Dawson Creek RCMP said three people were robbed after planned meetups through a dating app. View image in full screen
Dawson Creek RCMP said three people were robbed after planned meetups through a dating app. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mounties in Dawson Creek, B.C., are warning the public after three people were robbed, one at gunpoint, after scheduling hangouts through a dating app.

The latest victim was targeted on April 13. After arranging to meet, an individual was robbed by a suspect and an accomplice.

The other two robberies, one on March 22 and the other in February, were of the same nature, according to police.

The dating app used to lure the victims was Grindr, police said.

“It appears that people are specifically targeted through this particular dating app and police believe there may be more victims of similar robberies,” said Cpl. Graham Hartl.

“This is a very target specific group and victims may be very reluctant to report.”

Police are suggesting dating app users to meet in a safe, public space before meeting someone in a private location.

Anyone with information, including other potential victims, are asked to contact police at 250-784-3700.

