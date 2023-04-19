Hundreds of federal employees join picket lines in London, Ont. during first day of strike

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of local federal public servants were picketing in downtown London, Ont. Wednesday as part of what the national union is calling “one of the largest strikes in Canada’s history.”

Public Service Alliance of Canada members began striking at 12:01 Wednesday after a deal could not be reached Tuesday evening.

Picket lines were set up in more than 250 locations across the country, according to PSAC, including in London.

Demonstrators marched outside the Richard Pierpoint Building at 451 Talbot Street on the corner of Talbot Street and Queens Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Strike captains say they plan on demonstrating at the same location daily until a deal is reached.

“We are out here on strike not because we want to be but because this government is not willing to treat workers with the respect that we deserve,” said Thu Trinh, the southwestern representative for PSAC Ontario regional council and a local strike captain.

PSAC members say hundreds of federal public servants and supporters have shown up for the first day of striking at the corner of Talbot Street and Queens Avenue in downtown London. #psacstrike pic.twitter.com/Ouk5QFYc82 — Marshall Healey (@MarshallHealey) April 19, 2023

Negotiations over the new contract first began in June 2021, with the union declaring an impasse in May 2022 and both parties filing labour complaints since then.

The union called a strike vote in January, announcing that members had voted in favour of a strike mandate early last week.

Trinh says some of the main issues they want dealt with include decent wages, a more inclusive workplace, remote work enshrined in the collective agreement and better job security.

“A lot of our members are getting second jobs and people with single incomes working as a federal government employee are going to the food bank,” said Trinh.

The union has pushed for a 13.5 per cent retroactive increase in wages over three years. PSAC’s desired increase works out to 4.5 per cent over each of those three years.

PSAC members were being urged to find their closest picketing location and be prepared to attend for at least four hours daily in order to receive strike pay.

Trinh says within her own local in London, there are more than 350 members. Some of the jobs local federal public servants have include dealing with passports and employment insurance, immigration assistance, income taxes and veterans affairs.

Along with 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency positions, other roles the 120,000 PSAC members across the country have include cleaners and cooks on military bases, clerks and maintenance workers, tradespeople, Coast Guard search and rescue teams, teachers and firefighters.

With the wide range of services provided by federal workers, the strike has the potential to impact many government services, particularly for Canadians still looking to file their income tax returns ahead of the May 1st deadline.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, which is responsible for the administration of the federal government, said the government will continue to work with the PSAC to reach agreements that are fair and competitive, but the union must be prepared to compromise.

“We cannot write a blank cheque,” said Mona Fortier. “Over the past two weeks, we’ve been able to resolve a number of issues through mediation, and most importantly, we have put a fair, competitive wage offer on the table.

“We have no doubt that there is enough common ground to compromise and reach an agreement with the PSAC, and I am convinced by working together we can do so.”

-With files from Global’s Aaron D’Andrea and The Canadian Press