Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Arthur Street to close near Elmira next week for road work

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 4:13 pm
Arthur Street to close near Elmira next week for road work - image View image in full screen
Brad Ferguson via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The main access road from the tri-cities to Elmira will close for five days next week, Waterloo Region announced Wednesday.

It says that Arthur Street will be closed between Listowel and Sawmill Roads as work is done by CN on the railway crossing.

Read more: What Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo’s highest officials spent during election campaigns

“Drivers should follow the detour signs along Church Street/Line 86 to Northfield Drive to Sawmill Road as there is no through traffic across the railway crossing,” a release noted.

It goes on to say that people who live or work or need to visit a business in the area will still be able to gain access but the road will close at the railroad tracks in both directions.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cost of Grand River Transit monthly fares set to rise 2.5% this summer

CN is scheduled to remove the existing railway crossing and replace it will concrete panels while also doing additional roadwork on the area surrounding the crossing.

More on Canada
Waterloo newsWaterlooWaterloo RegionWoolwich newswaterloo region councilElmiraElmira newsHighway 85 closedArthur Street Closed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers