Arthur Street to close near Elmira next week for road work

The main access road from the tri-cities to Elmira will close for five days next week, Waterloo Region announced Wednesday.

It says that Arthur Street will be closed between Listowel and Sawmill Roads as work is done by CN on the railway crossing.

“Drivers should follow the detour signs along Church Street/Line 86 to Northfield Drive to Sawmill Road as there is no through traffic across the railway crossing,” a release noted.

It goes on to say that people who live or work or need to visit a business in the area will still be able to gain access but the road will close at the railroad tracks in both directions.

CN is scheduled to remove the existing railway crossing and replace it will concrete panels while also doing additional roadwork on the area surrounding the crossing.