B.C. residents can now buy Ozempic in person and online, others can only buy in person

The B.C. government announced new legislation Wednesday to ensure residents who need diabetes medication do not experience any shortage of the drug semaglutide, known widely as Ozempic.

In March, the government announced that PharmaNet data indicated that an unusually high percentage of the dispenses of Ozempic were being purchased by U.S. patients from B.C. pharmacies.

That will no longer be allowed.

Through the new regulation, British Columbians, other Canadian citizens and permanent residents can buy Ozempic through B.C. pharmacies both in person and online, the government outlined Wednesday. Others can only purchase the drug in person at a pharmacy. The regulation will help prevent online or mail-order sales of Ozempic to people who do not reside in Canada and who are not in B.C. to make the purchase.

Ozempic has surged in popularity due to one of the major side effects – weight loss.

“The immediate action we are taking today will ensure patients in British Columbia and Canada requiring Ozempic to treat their Type 2 diabetes can continue to access it,” Adrian Dix, minister of health, said in a statement. “Through this new regulation, we will protect the supply of drugs in B.C. – not only for Ozempic, but for other drugs that may require it in the future.”

Dix said other drugs can be added as needed to protect B.C. patients and their needs.

The B.C. College of Pharmacists will be responsible for ensuring its registrants comply with the new regulation, the government said in a release.

“British Columbians’ access to a stable supply of therapeutic medications will ensure that patients are not at risk,” Suzanne Solven, CEO and registrar of the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia, said in a statement. “The college will work with the provincial government to ensure that all new regulatory requirements are met and practice standards continue to be followed by every pharmacist in B.C.”

PharmaCare will reimburse B.C. patients who need Ozempic for Type 2 diabetes when metformin is not effective. It will not reimburse patients using it for weight loss.