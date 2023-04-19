SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Aid groups to speak on bill designed to unblock Afghanistan humanitarian work

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberal government tables bill that amends Criminal Code to help aid reach Afghans'
Liberal government tables bill that amends Criminal Code to help aid reach Afghans
WATCH - Liberal government tables bill that amends Criminal Code to help aid reach Afghans – Mar 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Humanitarian and development groups are expected to testify this afternoon as the House justice committee examines a bill that would amend the Criminal Code to allow aid workers to operate in Taliban-held Afghanistan.

Charities say Global Affairs Canada has warned them that purchasing goods or hiring locals in Afghanistan would involve paying taxes to the terror group, and put them in breach of the Criminal Code as the law is currently written.

Canada is far behind its allies in changing its laws or issuing a waiver so that citizens can deliver aid without falling afoul of such laws, and the Liberals are proposing a system in which groups can apply for exemptions.

Read more: Ottawa’s fix for unblocking Afghanistan aid creates more barriers, MPs tell minister

Doctors Without Borders says Ottawa should instead issue a blanket exemption for humanitarian workers, saying the proposed system will delay the delivery of aid and risks political interference into principles enshrined in international law.

Story continues below advertisement

But Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says a statutory carve-out would risk terrorism groups abusing the process.

This week, bureaucrats told MPs that the idea of a blanket exemption could only apply to humanitarian work such as medical services – but not to development projects like running a school.

Maintaining support for desperate Afghans without empowering the Taliban has become a fraught issue for many of Canada’s allies.

Click to play video: 'Amending of Criminal Code needed to give aid groups operating in Afghanistan ‘certainty they need’: Lametti'
Amending of Criminal Code needed to give aid groups operating in Afghanistan ‘certainty they need’: Lametti

In Washington, the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction testified that non-governmental organizations risk the Taliban freezing their bank accounts or closing their offices if they don’t divert some of their aid to the terror group.

Trending Now

“The Taliban generate income from U.S. aid by imposing customs charges on shipments coming into the country and charging taxes and fees directly on NGOs,” read speaking notes prepared for John Sopko.

Story continues below advertisement

He noted that the Taliban has forced NGOs seeking services to purchase them from the terror group, such as car rentals.

He said the regime is also “diverting funds away from groups the Taliban considers hostile ? for instance, by redirecting international educational and humanitarian funding away from the ethnic minority known as Hazaras.”

More on Canada
AfghanistantalibanTaliban Afghanistancanada afghanistanAfghanistan Talibanafghanistan newsafghanistan canadataliban newsAfghanistan todayAfghanistan UpdateAfghanistan updatesTaliban updateafghanistan aidTaliban updates
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers