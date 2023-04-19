No longer eligible for provincial funding, UTRCA at-risk reptile program seeks donor dollars

Officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) are putting a call-out to local residents and businesses to help finance the continued operation of one of the country’s longest-running reptile research and protection programs amid a significant funding shortfall.

First launched in 1994, the Southern Ontario At Risk Reptiles program, or SOARR, has helped restore the population of southern Ontario’s once dwindling spiny softshell turtle population, along with other species, such as Blanding’s turtles, eastern hog-nosed snakes, and spotted turtles.

Since 2021, however, SOARR has had to contend with a funding gap after the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks declined to continue partially funding the program through its Species At Risk Stewardship Program (SARSP), something the province had done since 2007.

Story continues below advertisement

Those involved with the program submitted an application for ministry funding in February 2021, but didn’t find out until that November, after the field season was finished, that the grants, set to cover a three-year period until 2023, weren’t coming, UTRCA officials previously told Global News.

A ministry spokesperson told Global News at the time that no project was guaranteed indefinite funding through SARSP, and that 83 funding applications had been received, with funding allocated through a competitive process involving assistance from provincial species and conservation experts.

A surprise came this past fall when members of the SOARR program, looking to apply for three-year funding as part of SARSP’s 2023-24 season, learned that conservation authorities — and, by extension, programs affiliated with them — were no longer eligible to apply.

“Although we are a grassroots program and our funding comes from outside sources, because we are attached to the conservation authority, in some ways, we no longer are able to get provincial funding,” said Scott Gillingwater, a species-at-risk biologist with UTRCA, who has been involved with the SOARR program since it began.

“Unfortunately, it was decided that because we’re associated with the conservation authority, that we’re not eligible… That was a big chunk of funding that was dedicated for species at risk that we no longer have access to.”

Although SOARR receives financial support from the federal government and local partners, the provincial dollars accounted for roughly 36 per cent of its total funding. As a result, between $30,000-$50,000 per year, maybe more, will be needed to keep SOARR operating at normal capacity, Gillingwater says.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the community stepped up early last year to help the long-running program after SOARR’s provincial funding application was denied, Gillingwater said, noting that a generous contribution from an anonymous donor allowed the program to continue on and see a fundraising effort launched.

“We have a small buffer, but once we’re out of money from that buffer, we can’t continue. So it is going to be an ongoing struggle to ensure that we have funding for each year moving forward,” he said.

The hope is for more consistent funding, particularly if those contributing do so for several years, he says.

“That will ensure a safety net for this program, and one that will allow us to plan for the future, because not only are we working with species at risk in the field… but we’re also working with the community and providing education programs,” Gillingwater said.

It’s not clear why the province chose to bar conservation authorities from applying for SARSP funding. Questions to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks were not returned by publishing time.

“It’s hard to say exactly… I focus on my species at risk program, and I try to leave the politics out of it, but I get caught in the crossfire and so does our species at risk work,” Gillingwater said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are issues that I think conservation authorities and the province are trying to deal with. That’s something that has unfortunately impacted my work, and the success we’ve had to this date might be at risk because of that lack of funding.”

More information on how to support the Southern Ontario At Risk Reptiles program can be found on the UTRCA website.

View image in full screen A spiny softshell turtle, an endangered species. The Southern Ontario At Risk Reptiles program has helped rebound the species’ population since it began in the 1990s. There are about 1,500 to 2,000 adult spiny softshell turtles across Canada, of which approximately 600 are in the Thames River. UTRCA

The province has been criticized in recent years for legislative changes that environmental groups and others have charged have helped weaken the role of conservation authorities, including last year with Bill 23, the “More Homes Built Faster Act,” which saw amendments to the Conservation Authorities Act.

Passed in November as part of the Ford government’s plan to build 1.5 million homes in 10 years, critics said the legislation would weaken conservation authority powers and reduce their role in development applications, lead to higher property taxes, and not actually make homes more affordable.

Story continues below advertisement

In a letter to the province, Conservation Ontario, which represents the province’s 36 conservation authorities, raised concerns that the bill delegated the regulatory responsibility of conservation authorities, such as flood management, to municipalities.

As a result, the bill, they said, would weaken the ability of conservation authorities to protect people and property from natural hazards, and would “diminish the ability to protect critical natural infrastructure like wetlands that reduce flooding and protect water quality in lakes and rivers.”

The province also introduced Conservation Authorities Act changes in late 2020 with the passing of Bill 229, the “Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act,” an omnibus COVID recovery bill which received Royal Assent in December 2020.

The bill had received pushback from conservation authorities, who said it would force them to issue a development permit, “even if it goes against their provincially-delegated responsibility to protect people, infrastructure and the environment.”

In 2019, legislative changes under the “More Homes, More Choice Act,” which received Royal Assent in June 2019, gave municipalities more authority over conservation authorities, according to the Association of Municipalities Ontario.

Earlier that year, the province cut conservation authority funding for flood programs in half.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press