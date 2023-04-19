Menu

Canada

Hundreds of public servants, supporters picket outside federal building in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 3:47 pm
Hundreds of public servants picketed outside the federal building on Bay Street in Hamilton, Ont. on day one of the Canada-wide PSAC job action. View image in full screen
Hundreds of public servants picketed outside the federal building on Bay Street in Hamilton, Ont. on day one of the Canada-wide PSAC job action. Global News
Hundreds joined a picket line out front of the federal government building on Bay Street in downtown Hamilton as public service workers went on strike Wednesday.

Some 155,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) have taken job action after the union failed to reach an agreement with Ottawa.

The strike is likely to impact several government services, particularly for Canadians still looking to file their income tax returns ahead of this month’s deadline.

PSAC is pushing for a salary increase of 13.5 per cent over three years, retroactive to the expiration of the previous contract.

The federal government tabled nine per cent over three years, as of Sunday.

Also in negotiation is the option of continuing to work from home, or telework, implemented during the pandemic to limit the spread of COVID.

Read more: PSAC strike locations: Where Canadians will run into picket lines

In a November statement, PSAC national president Chris Aylward speculated federal public service workers would be ordered to return to in-person workplaces for a minimum of two to three days amid declining COVID protocols.

“A lot of people are working remotely. The whole public service went home (and) kept serving Canadians during the pandemic,” said Gina Degner, president of the Hamilton chapter of the Union of Taxation Employees who joined demonstrators on Bay Street.

Trending Now

“That’s a win-win story for both the employer and for us, so we would like some protections for that.”

Hundreds of public servants flooded the street in front of the federal building in downtown Hamilton on April 19, 2023 joining tens of thousands across the Canada striking in a job action focused on pay and remote work. View image in full screen
Hundreds of public servants flooded the street in front of the federal building in downtown Hamilton on April 19, 2023 joining tens of thousands across the Canada striking in a job action focused on pay and remote work.

Both the government and union told Global News there would be service delays, disruptions and some services not delivered in certain sectors, including filing taxes, delays at the border and processing of immigration and passport applications.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Employment and Social Development Canada and Service Canada, and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans are just some of the sectors Hamiltonians may see impacts to during the work action.
More on Canada
HamiltonHamilton newsPSACPublic Service Alliance of CanadaCRA strikecanada government workers strikeFederal Workers StrikePSAC picket linesPSAC picket locationsPSAC strike locationsPSAC strike todaypsac hamilton
