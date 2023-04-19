Hundreds of public servants, supporters picket outside federal building in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds joined a picket line out front of the federal government building on Bay Street in downtown Hamilton as public service workers went on strike Wednesday.

Some 155,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) have taken job action after the union failed to reach an agreement with Ottawa.

The strike is likely to impact several government services, particularly for Canadians still looking to file their income tax returns ahead of this month’s deadline.

Solidarity with the almost 1,800 local @psac_afpc members who are out on strike this morning. They’re lucky to have @deannaallain on the front lines signing picketers in and keeping things organized. Pickets are running throughout the day. Stop by if you can! #HamOnt ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/isuVXKFefh — Cameron Kroetsch (@CameronKroetsch) April 19, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

PSAC is pushing for a salary increase of 13.5 per cent over three years, retroactive to the expiration of the previous contract.

The federal government tabled nine per cent over three years, as of Sunday.

Also in negotiation is the option of continuing to work from home, or telework, implemented during the pandemic to limit the spread of COVID.

In a November statement, PSAC national president Chris Aylward speculated federal public service workers would be ordered to return to in-person workplaces for a minimum of two to three days amid declining COVID protocols.

“A lot of people are working remotely. The whole public service went home (and) kept serving Canadians during the pandemic,” said Gina Degner, president of the Hamilton chapter of the Union of Taxation Employees who joined demonstrators on Bay Street.

“That’s a win-win story for both the employer and for us, so we would like some protections for that.”

View image in full screen Hundreds of public servants flooded the street in front of the federal building in downtown Hamilton on April 19, 2023 joining tens of thousands across the Canada striking in a job action focused on pay and remote work.

Both the government and union told Global News there would be service delays, disruptions and some services not delivered in certain sectors, including filing taxes, delays at the border and processing of immigration and passport applications.